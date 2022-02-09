Brokers Offer Predictions for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $11.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.24.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $653.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

