Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.