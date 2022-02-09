Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Boosted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 4.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.41% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $41,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,865. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

