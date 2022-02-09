Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.64.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$42.57 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.