Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.15 EPS.

AZTA traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 543,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.53 million. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.