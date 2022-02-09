Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.03

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.03 and last traded at C$18.95, with a volume of 120161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.42. The company has a market cap of C$591.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.