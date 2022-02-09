Burger Swap Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $35.31 million and $5.41 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00107794 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,049,985 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

