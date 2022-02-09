Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bytom has a market cap of $47.79 million and $3.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00310772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,733,807,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,002,306 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

