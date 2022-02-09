C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $78,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

