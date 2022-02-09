Caas Capital Management LP Sells 64,866 Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,866 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spruce Biosciences were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

