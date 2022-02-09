Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Down 2.2%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 587 ($7.94). 682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($8.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

