Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

