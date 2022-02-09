Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
