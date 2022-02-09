Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 414 ($5.60) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reduced their price target on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.11) to GBX 414 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of K3C opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £243.39 million and a P/E ratio of 45.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($7.23).

In other news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($41,244.08). Also, insider Stuart Lees bought 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($40,567.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

