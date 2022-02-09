Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.