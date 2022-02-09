Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 8.3%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 116,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 67,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock has a market cap of C$29.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.