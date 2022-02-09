Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

