CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)
