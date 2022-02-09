Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

