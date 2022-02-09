Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.60.
A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
