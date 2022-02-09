Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 18,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,521. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,323,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,765,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

