CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CTT opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
