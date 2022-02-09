CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.