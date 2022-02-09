Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $101,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

