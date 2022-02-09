Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $201.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.84. Caterpillar has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,619.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

