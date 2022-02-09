Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 87.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

