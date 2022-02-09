Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
CZOO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 232,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,494. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59.
About Cazoo Group
