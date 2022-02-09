Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

CZOO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 232,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,494. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

