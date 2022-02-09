CBB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
