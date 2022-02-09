CBB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

