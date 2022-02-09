CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,615 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up 0.9% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CEMEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 428,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.25. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

