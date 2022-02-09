Cenovus Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.02. 2,317,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.02. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.90 and a 12 month high of C$20.45. The stock has a market cap of C$38.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.21.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

