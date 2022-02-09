Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 240,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cenovus Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.