Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.03. 4,677,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,642. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.02. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

