Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.21.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$18.30 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

