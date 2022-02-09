Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 3.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.84. 42,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,149,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 5.68.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

