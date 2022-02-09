Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.37 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.