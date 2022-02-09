Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 151,923 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $519.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $136.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.