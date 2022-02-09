Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.26).

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON CNA opened at GBX 79.33 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

