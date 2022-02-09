Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.26).

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON CNA opened at GBX 79.33 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

