CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $60.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 1,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a PE ratio of -298.69, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.