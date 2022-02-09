CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares traded down 3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.80. 27,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,564,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Specifically, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.