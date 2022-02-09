CGI Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CGI by 0.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
