ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

