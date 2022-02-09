Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.90

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 17581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,021,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,725 shares of company stock worth $51,817,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

