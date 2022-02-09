Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.29 and traded as high as C$12.60. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 376,457 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 793.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

