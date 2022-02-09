ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $929,019.84 and approximately $22,729.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

