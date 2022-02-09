Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.08.

CHKP opened at $126.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

