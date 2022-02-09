Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -527.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

