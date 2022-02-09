Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $148.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of CVX opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $139.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,282 shares of company stock worth $48,601,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

