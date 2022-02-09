Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 40,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. 795,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.