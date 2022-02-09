Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 470,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,420. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.