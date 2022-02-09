Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 681 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $25.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

