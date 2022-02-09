Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,841,000 after purchasing an additional 563,778 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. 2,089,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,366,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

