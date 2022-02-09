Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMG traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,460.35. The company had a trading volume of 785,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,589.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,752.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.07.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

