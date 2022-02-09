Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CMG traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,460.35. The company had a trading volume of 785,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,589.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,752.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
